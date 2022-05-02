Ukrainian intelligence accuses Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan of helping Russia evade Western sanctions

Ukrainian intelligence accused Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan of helping Russia evade Western sanctions.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, https://gur.gov.ua/content/dlia-minimizatsii-ruinivnykh-naslidkiv-ekonomichnykh-sanktsii-rosiia-namahaietsia-zaluchyty-inshi-krainy.html "Russia is negotiating with Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-export Russian products to international markets."

"The supply is planned to be carried out under the guise of Georgian, Armenian and Azerbaijani products and exported to third countries. More than 200 companies have already been established in the territory of these countries.

Armenia creates favorable conditions for Russian companies to do business, primarily in the IT-sphere. Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale anger against Ukraine, some 85,000 Russian citizens and 113 IT companies have arrived in Armenia. Russian citizens have set up about 1,000 private enterprises and more than 250 "LLCs" on the territory of Armenia."

It is also alleged that Russia "plans to organize the production of components for Russian military and dual-purpose products in the CSTO countries, first of all requiring the use of foreign components. In addition, this will increase the economic dependence of CSTO member countries on Russia," the report says.

"The leading Russian manufacturer of anti-aircraft defense means - JSC Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant attracts Kazakhstan to obtain German-made components (before the war Russia used to buy German products required for the production/upgrading of Buk and Tun-type anti-aircraft gun-missile systems and the supply of these products became impossible in conditions of increased sanctions).