Azerbaijan settling occupied Armenian Hadrut, Shushi cities of Artsakh

The Azerbaijani authorities are settling the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian cities of Hadrut and Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to Azerbaijani media, the tender for 11 million manats for the design of 21 settlements has been completed.

New villages will appear in the Armenian territories and in the "security zone" which have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan. We are talking about Armenian historical lands such as Varanda (Fuzuli) and Karvachar (Kelbajar).

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan knows the historical Armenian belonging of those territories. After the 44-day war in the fall of 2020, they started calling them "Karabakh territories."

Exactly who will be settled in the aforesaid new settlements is not mentioned in Azerbaijan. However, there are serious grounds to assume that these settlers will not be "refugees" and "forcibly displaced persons," but Middle Eastern mercenaries—with their families—who participated in the 2020 military aggression against Artsakh.