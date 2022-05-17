Daniel Ioannisyan: Even during tensed days of 2018 revolution, there were not 400+ apprehended

In terms of the number of apprehended citizens, this day was a record since 2008, Daniel Ioannisyan, program coordinator of the public organization "Union of Informed Citizens," wrote on his Facebook page.
"Even during tensed days of the 2018 revolution, there were not 400+ apprehended people," Ioannisyan noted.
Today the police apprehended 417 people.
The Resistance Movement from the morning resumed the actions of disobedience and demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Numerous protesters were apprehended during the rallies. At 11:30 a.m., the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament from the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan suggested stopping the protest actions.