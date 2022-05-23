Armenia Deputy PM: Consistent role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is important

The consistent role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the issue of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is important, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said.
His remarks came during his meeting with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 23.
The government press service informed NEWS.am that during the meeting, the sides discussed regional processes and works aimed at unblocking the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The sides discussed a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.