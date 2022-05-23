News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: Consistent role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is important
Armenia Deputy PM: Consistent role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is important
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The consistent role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the issue of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is important, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said.

His remarks came during his meeting with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 23.

The government press service informed NEWS.am that during the meeting, the sides discussed regional processes and works aimed at unblocking the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides discussed a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: Over 100 criminal cases launched in year and a half on the facts of crimes committed by Azerbaijanis
“Even if it is not possible to bring the perpetrators to justice...
 Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories
"According to my information, it will go bypassing Berdzor and Aghavno...
 Artsakh Ombudsman: Collective West subordinates human rights to geopolitical interests
"This is a bitter reality....
 European Council head on results of Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting
The following outcomes were reached:...
 Armenian Ombudswoman and Russian Ambassador discuss release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan
The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Ombudsman's role in terms of the development...
 Artsakh Ombudsman: As a result of war unleashed by Baku, 40,000 people were forcibly deported from Artsakh
Gegham Stepanyan reported that the enemy's aggressive behavior hinders the organization of education...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos