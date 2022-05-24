News
Meta to share more data on political ad targeting
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Meta Platforms Inc, will share additional data on targeting choices made by advertisers running political and social ads in its publicly available ad database, the company said in a statement.

Meta said it will also include detailed targeting information for individual ads in its "Facebook Open Research and Transparency" database, used by academic researchers, as part of an expansion of a pilot project launched last year.

The social media giant has faced pressure in recent years to ensure transparency of targeted ads on its platforms, especially around elections. In 2018, it launched a public ad library, though some researchers criticized it for glitches and a lack of detailed targeting data.

Meta said the ad library will soon show a summary of targeting information for social, campaign or political ads placed on the page.

Additional information in the ad library will be added in July. Data from vetted researchers will be available in late May and will show information starting in August 2020.

 
