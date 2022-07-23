News
Four Azerbaijani border guards turn out to be drug couriers
Four Azerbaijani border guards turn out to be drug couriers
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Four frontier guards turned out to be drug couriers. Turan reported, citing the report of the State Border Service.

"The border guards found four hidden packages near the border line near the village of Mehdili, Jabrayil.

At 8:00 p.m., four people were spotted taking the packages and attempting to flee the scene. According to Azerbaijani media reports, when they were apprehended, it was established that they were supernumerary servicemen of the border guards who were performing mine clearing functions in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

It was established that the organizer of the crime was a resident of Barda district, Hikmet Khalili, born in 1998.

The total weight of drugs found was 95 kg 700 grams (87.6 kg of marijuana, 7.6 kg of heroin, 400 grams of methamphetamine, as well as 1980 methadone tablets - 40, 150 pregabalin tablets, 12465 other tablets.

It was not clear from the report whether Khalili was one of the apprehended soldiers. The names of the four border guards were not disclosed. Nor is there any indication as to what article the criminal case was opened," the report said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
