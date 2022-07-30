News
Iran, Azerbaijan warships to take part in Caspian Sea naval parade for first time
The warships of Iran and Azerbaijan will take part in the naval parade in the Caspian Sea for the first time, MK reports, citing the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

It is noted that the participation of foreign ships in the parade is aimed at strengthening mutual understanding between countries and their navies.

In addition to the parade, a dynamic demonstration of the capabilities of warships is planned, during which they will demonstrate about ten combat scenarios.
