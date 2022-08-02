Global Times: China to start fighting if a potential adversary attacks first

China, amid growing friction with the United States and Western countries, will start fighting if a potential enemy attacks first, Global Times reported.
The publication does not specify whether it is a military attack or major political provocations, for example, a possible visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
The United States and Western countries prefer that China hide its teeth, thereby not posing a threat, the article states.
The authors remind that there have been many wars in the history of the Chinese people. The country has repeatedly been subjected to external aggression and invasions, which have caused much suffering to the population. The Chinese nation, having survived these torments, loves and appreciates the world more than anyone else, they note.
As the article elaborates, China has never been afraid of battle and has always succeeded in combat.
Over the past 10 years, the combat effectiveness of the Chinese army has noticeably increased, both in terms of weapons and equipment, and in terms of the organization system, in terms of combat and theoretical training, the authors note.
The article noted that Beijing should constantly make efforts to strengthen national defense, form an army that corresponds to the status of China.