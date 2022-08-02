Chinese army starts exercises near Taiwan

The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) has launched military operations off the coast of Taiwan, China Central Television reported, citing Shi Yi, an spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command.
"On the evening of Aug. 2, the Eastern Zone of Combat Command of the People's Liberation Army of China began a series of joint military operations around Taiwan Island as well as joint air and naval exercises in the sea and airspace north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan," the material said.
Nancy Pelosi arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport Tuesday night, her visit was the first trip to the island by the speaker of the US House of Representatives since 1997.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly protested the politician's visit and condemned it, the ministry said. Her trip seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. communiqués. Beijing also called on Washington to stop playing the Taiwan card to try to control China.