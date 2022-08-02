No bombs found in subway, alarm is false

BP reports record second quarter earnings

US Embassy in Armenia urges its citizens to be cautious amid news of explosive devices

Chinese army starts exercises near Taiwan

Toyota suspends orders for Land Cruiser 70 due to parts shortage

EU concerned about rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US ambassador summoned to Chinese Foreign Ministry, where he is protested over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Ministry of Interior: No explosive devices found at airport or in municipality

Princess Diana's favorite car is up for auction

Eurozone countries are spending more than they get to soften economic blow from Ukraine war

Expert: External forces try to provoke more serious war in Armenia than in Ukraine

Isabel Diaz Ayuso slams Spanish government's energy plan

Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan will soon install checkpoint at Berdzor, Aghavno, Sus sections

Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Pelosi's visit to Taiwan violation of territorial integrity of China

Georgian impersonates Ukrainian in attempt to obtain residence permit in France

Russian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire three times

Arkady Karapetyan: Azerbaijan is clearly implementing its plan, war is inevitable

White House says Pelosi's visit to Taiwan does not violate Chinese sovereignty

France, Italy, Spain want big tech companies to share network costs in Europe

China pledges to take necessary measures in response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Former Armenian Defense Minister: As long as strategic situation is fragile, there is always risk of war

All stations of Yerevan's Karen Demirchyan subway closed because of bomb signal

Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations receives information about bombs

Chinese army to conduct drills around Taiwan from August 4 to 7, media reported

Pelosi says her visit is a support for Taiwan amid China's aggression

Factor.am: Procurement process for Armenia's 31st Independence Anniversary fails

Seyran Ohanyan reveals Azerbaijan's goals amid recent provocations on line of contact

Pelosi pledges US commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan

China protests Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Shoigu holds talks with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Hasanov

AFP: Many Afghans doubt killing of al-Qaeda leader

Karabakh president convenes Security Council expanded meeting

Media: Plane believed to be carrying Pelosi lands in Taiwan

China suspends import of 35 Taiwanese exporters

Gas prices in Europe again exceed $2,200 per thousand cubic meters

Bloomberg: By the end of 2024, Turkish companies will face more than $16 billion in debt

Attorneys for two convicted in case of mass riots on night of November 10, 2020 file appeal

Putin and Pashinyan discuss implementation on Karabakh agreements

Trial of Gerasim Vardanyan is underway (live)

Central Bank of Armenia: 12-month inflation at 10.3%

Iran reacts to US and Europe states actions by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges

Chairman of ANC-Netherlands: Armenian Prime Minister has special attitude towards word 'traitor'

Currency rates in Armenia

Huge banner appears in downtown Taipei: 'Welcome to Taiwan, Speaker Pelosi!'

EU approves transfer of EUR 14.2 to Armenia

Spain will not send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Bank of America: Gas situation in Europe is rapidly changing from bad to our dread scenario

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss security situation in region

Wang Yi: U.S. is playing with fire over Taiwan

Russia actively contributes to preparation of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Kremlin: US chooses path of confrontation with China, it does not bode well

David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm

Kremlin: Putin and Erdogan to compare notes in Sochi

Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR

US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs

China warns US again over Pelosi visit to Taiwan

FLYONE ARMENIA airline launches flights to Moscow

Cavusoglu: Role of Middle Transport Corridor is up amid Ukrainian crisis

Global Times: China to start fighting if a potential adversary attacks first

Congressman: UN GA chair was wrong for deleting tweet from Armenian Genocide memorial complex

US imposes sanctions on Chinese and other firms for selling Iranian oil

Movses Hakobyan: Azerbaijan resorted to provocations to implement the November 9 document

White House urges China not to escalate over Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Armenian Central Bank: Refinancing rate set at 9.5%

Azerbaijan fires soldiers for publishing video from positions

Blinken backs EU proposal for Iran nuclear deal

China conducts drills in South China Sea amid possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan is in satisfactory condition

Artsakh Defense Army: The situation is stable

State Department approves possible UK sale of Javelin

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Sri Lanka launches flash appeal to tackle rampant child malnutrition

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijani border provocations

Lebanon and Israel move closer to reaching a maritime border agreement

Bloomberg: Germany has 3 months to save itself from winter gas crisis

Judge Mkhitar Papoyan is elected chairman of Criminal Appeal Court

Europe is watching with concern war of words between US and China over Taiwan

Blinken: Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan will be entirely her decision

Defense Ministry reports on Azerbaijani provocation 12 hours after incident, it leads to lies and panic

Information Headquarters: As of 22:00, situation is relatively stable and under full control of Ministry of Defense

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk to join Russia: Kolerov urges Armenia not to cheat

German Foreign Ministry comments on calls to suspend issuance of Schengen visas to Russians

Artsakh Defense Army: Information about fights does not correspond to reality

Kuwait announces formation of new government

Kolerov explains why no analogy can be drawn between Kosovo and Karabakh

Artsakh Foreign Minister: Everything is under control of our armed forces

New Zealand opens to all tourists

Armenian Defense Ministry denies reports on tense situation on borders of Syunik and Gegharkunik

Robert Hayrapetyan: Tension in areas leading to Nareshtar and Gandzasar forests and in direction of Yeghtsahogh

Two planes of Turkish Air Force stationed in Kyiv to return to their permanent bases soon

Geghamyan: Tense situation in areas around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Macron and Zelenskiy discuss latest developments over Ukrainian war

Artsakh Defense Army reports provocations from Azerbaijan and attempts to cross contact line

Mine found in Yerevan

Joe Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

Spanish PM: Western Balkans are an integral part of EU

Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems

Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discuss settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future

Yerevan and Moscow discuss current situation in Europe, including relations with EU and NATO