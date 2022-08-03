Jeremy Corbyn slams UK and West for arms supplies to Ukraine

British legislator Jeremy Corbyn has criticized the UK and the West for supplying arms to Ukraine, saying injection of arms would only prolong the war, The Guardian reported.

The former Labor leader said that sending weapons to Kyiv would not end the conflict.

“Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about a solution, it’s only going to prolong and exaggerate this war,” Corbyn said. “We might be in for years and years of a war in Ukraine.

According to him, more, much more efforts are needed to achieve peace. “What I find disappointing is that hardly any of the world’s leaders use the word peace; they always use the language of more war, and more bellicose war,” he added.

“This war is disastrous for the people of Ukraine, for the people of Russia, and for the safety and security of the whole world, and therefore there has to be much more effort put into peace,” Corbyn added.

He urged the UN to be “much more centre stage”, and suggested involving other international bodies such as the African Union or the League of Arab States if the UN were unable to help negotiate a ceasefire.

The Independent MP for Islington North also said that a lot more effort needs to be put in to reach a peace deal, and if the UN can't agree on a ceasefire, it should give way to an organization that can.