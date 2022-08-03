Armenian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani attempt to unilaterally change legal regime in Lachin corridor unacceptable

The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with another aggressive action by Azerbaijan.

Today, the armed forces of Azerbaijan, having once again violated the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, carried out aggression in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces, as a result of which there are victims and wounded.

Despite the steps taken by the Armenian side to achieve stability and peace in the region, Azerbaijan is continuing its pre-planned policy of intimidation of the Nagorno-Karabakh population, its ethnic cleansing and creeping occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

We remind that such cases of aggression and violation of ceasefire are the illegal deployment of Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Parukh village on March 24 of this year, the attack on Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages on December 11, 2020, which are also within the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

We consider unacceptable the statements of the Azerbaijani side that attempt to unilaterally change the legal regime in the Lachin corridor determined by paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement, and we confirm that the route through the Lachin corridor can be changed only in accordance with the plan approved by the signatories of the statement.

As the statement of November 9 clearly defines, upon the agreement of the parties (i.e., the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan) a plan for the construction of a new route through the Lachin corridor, providing a link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, with the subsequent redeployment of a Russian peacekeeping contingent to protect this route, will be defined within the next three years.

We stress that there is still no plan approved in the trilateral format and call on all parties to the trilateral statement to adhere to their commitments, to make immediate efforts to implement the conditions approved in the statement of November 9, including observing the ceasefire, opening regional communications, returning prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.

We need to state once again that the Republic of Armenia has fulfilled all its commitments. Azerbaijan's arbitrary interpretations, continued aggressive rhetoric and actions are the reason for non-compliance with a number of points of the tripartite statement of November 9.

The Republic of Armenia, while reiterating its commitment to the peace and stability agenda in the region, calls upon the international community to take measures aimed at curbing Azerbaijan's aggressive behavior and actions and launching the necessary international mechanisms to that end.