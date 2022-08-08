News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Relatives of POWs hold sit-in protest in front of Armenian government building
Relatives of POWs hold sit-in protest in front of Armenian government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Relatives of captured servicemen hold a sit-in protest in front of the Armenian government building.

They demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

One of the participants told NEWS.am that the Prime Minister's office came to them, but even after several hours their demand has not been met.

After 44 days of war, Azerbaijan in violation of the trilateral statement launched an attack in the direction of the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd of Hadrut region and captured 62 Armenian soldiers from Shirak province.

Within a year and a half only 32 out of 62 captives were returned to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's ambassador tells Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine about Azerbaijan's criminal behavior
Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan raised the issue of Armenian prisoners of war held in...
 Defense Ministry: Positive dynamic in state of military serviceman seriously wounded due to Azerbaijani aggression
Two of the nineteen servicemen wounded as a result of Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh were discharged...
 Beijing hopes Yerevan and Baku will resolve their differences through political dialogue
Beijing hopes that Yerevan and Baku will resolve their differences through political dialogue...
 Media: Armenian authorities agree to hand over Lachin ahead of schedule
The Armenian authorities at the talks agreed to Azerbaijan's demands for a new route bypassing Lachin...
 Mayor: Russian border guards have installed modular checkpoints on Meghri-Agarak road for about 9 months now
"There are border crossings in that border zone; the importance of the Russian border guard troops is for that," Bagrat Zakaryan added…
 Turkey FM decides to ‘warn’ Armenia about ‘inadmissibility of further provocations’
Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke at the 13th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos