Relatives of POWs hold sit-in protest in front of Armenian government building

Relatives of captured servicemen hold a sit-in protest in front of the Armenian government building.
They demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
One of the participants told NEWS.am that the Prime Minister's office came to them, but even after several hours their demand has not been met.
After 44 days of war, Azerbaijan in violation of the trilateral statement launched an attack in the direction of the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd of Hadrut region and captured 62 Armenian soldiers from Shirak province.
Within a year and a half only 32 out of 62 captives were returned to Armenia.