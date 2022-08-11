Turkey TV channel informs about next meeting within Yerevan-Ankara dialogue framework

The next meeting of the special representatives on the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations will take place in September. This was reported by the Turkish A Haber television channel, citing a source from the Turkish foreign ministry.
"The process of normalization of relations with Armenia continues. The fifth meeting with Armenia will take place in September. A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Turkey] stated that the process is fragile, it is necessary to achieve a solid peace," the report stated.
According to the source, however, Turkey is against this meeting with Armenia being held in a third country.
"It is not a meeting of enemies, it should not be held in a third country," the source added.