Turkey TV channel informs about next meeting within Yerevan-Ankara dialogue framework
Turkey TV channel informs about next meeting within Yerevan-Ankara dialogue framework
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The next meeting of the special representatives on the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations will take place in September. This was reported by the Turkish A Haber television channel, citing a source from the Turkish foreign ministry.

"The process of normalization of relations with Armenia continues. The fifth meeting with Armenia will take place in September. A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Turkey] stated that the process is fragile, it is necessary to achieve a solid peace," the report stated.

According to the source, however, Turkey is against this meeting with Armenia being held in a third country.

"It is not a meeting of enemies, it should not be held in a third country," the source added.
