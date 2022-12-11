Air Force wants to send its Reaper drones to Ukraine: The Pentagon is not sure

The U.S. Air Force has decided it has the perfect plan: take its old Reaper drones, which it has been trying to get rid of for years, and send them to Ukraine, Politico reported.

But after months of internal wrangling, the Pentagon has yet to make a decision, though the drones could provide Ukraine with what it has wanted since the war began.

About a month after the war began in late February, the Air Force decided to send its old Reaper drones to Ukraine. But fears over the transfer of classified technology and the fact that some of them would almost certainly be shot down led to months of stalemate, sources said.

According to one source, that stance frustrated Ukrainian officials, who promised to use the donated drones to strike only Russian positions in Ukraine and to share target information with the U.S. before strikes.

Both the Reaper and the Army version, the Gray Eagle, will provide Ukraine with a critical new capability. According to the Defense Ministry and industry officials, the issue is not going away as the Pentagon and drone manufacturer General Atomics continue to try to make one or both drones available to Ukraine.

General Atomics executives have been in contact with Ukrainian officials for months trying to reach a technology transfer agreement that would comply with U.S. regulations and requirements.

The Air Force has been trying for years to write off older versions of its Reaper fleet to free up money to buy and operate more advanced technology, but Congress has rejected the proposal each time.

The most recent proposal in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which requires the transfer of 100 Reapers to another government agency, would presumably free up some of the drones to be sent to Ukraine.



