News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Ned Price: Washington has consistently focused on need to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions
Ned Price: Washington has consistently focused on need to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Washington has consistently focused on the need to de-escalate tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to set these two countries on the path to a lasting and comprehensive settlement. This was announced by US State Department spokesman Ned Price at Monday’s Department press briefing.

Price responded to a reporter’s question whether Washington is following the situation around the Lachin Corridor, Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, and the concerns of Western Europeans in this regard.

“We have consistently focused on this challenge, on the need to de-escalate tensions, on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement. We, of course, brought the two countries together at the foreign minister level here in Washington. We did that in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly. And Phil Reeker, our Senior Advisor [for Caucasus Negotiations], has been actively engaged with officials in both countries to see to it that we are doing everything we can and, most importantly, that these two countries are doing everything they can to see to it that these tensions are de-escalated,” said the US State Department spokesman.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Artsakh is completely blockaded...
 Babayan: Karabakh proposes to give Russia peacekeepers there a UN Security Council mandate
“Now, the peacekeepers do not have the authority to enforce to maintain peace,” the acting Karabakh FM said…
 FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan
"A humanitarian disaster, a genocidal policy is taking place,” David Babayan told reporters…
 Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris
Because the Azerbaijanis have closed off the Goris-Stepanakert motorway since Monday
 Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy
Babayan confirmed the information that the Artsakh delegation coming back from its visit to France could not return to Nagorno-Karabakh because Azerbaijan has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert motorway…
 18 Artsakh children who came to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision cannot return home
The aforesaid Artsakh ministry had selected the children who won in various subject Olympiads to attend the Junior Eurovision Song Contest...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos