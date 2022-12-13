Ned Price: Washington has consistently focused on need to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

Washington has consistently focused on the need to de-escalate tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to set these two countries on the path to a lasting and comprehensive settlement. This was announced by US State Department spokesman Ned Price at Monday’s Department press briefing.
Price responded to a reporter’s question whether Washington is following the situation around the Lachin Corridor, Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, and the concerns of Western Europeans in this regard.
“We have consistently focused on this challenge, on the need to de-escalate tensions, on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement. We, of course, brought the two countries together at the foreign minister level here in Washington. We did that in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly. And Phil Reeker, our Senior Advisor [for Caucasus Negotiations], has been actively engaged with officials in both countries to see to it that we are doing everything we can and, most importantly, that these two countries are doing everything they can to see to it that these tensions are de-escalated,” said the US State Department spokesman.