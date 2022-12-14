France calls on Azerbaijan to restore traffic through Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor without preconditions

France calls for the resumption of traffic through the Lachin Corridor—of Nagorno-Karabakh—without preconditions. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs noted about this in a statement it issued.
"France calls for the restoration of the supply of Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor without any preconditions—while preserving the rights of the residents there," the French foreign ministry reports.
Also, Paris recalled the need to observe the provisions of the tripartite statement adopted on November 9, 2020 on the ceasefire.
"Azerbaijan is committed to guaranteeing the safety of the movement of people, transport, and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor," the statement by the French foreign ministry emphasized.