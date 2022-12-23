Armenian FM has phone talks with US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic.
During the telephone conversation, the security situation in the South Caucasus region, the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, and recent developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh issue were touched upon.
The Armenian Foreign Minister presented to his interlocutor the situation resulting from the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan on December 12. He noted that Azerbaijan's actions are aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh and ethnic cleansing of the Armenians living there.
Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan violates international humanitarian law and obligations under the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020. He also added the importance of a targeted response from the international community in the context of restoring unhindered movement along the Lachin corridor.