News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian FM has phone talks with US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Armenian FM has phone talks with US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker.  This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic.

During the telephone conversation, the security situation in the South Caucasus region, the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, and recent developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh issue were touched upon.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented to his interlocutor the situation resulting from the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan on December 12.  He noted that Azerbaijan's actions are aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh and ethnic cleansing of the Armenians living there.

Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan violates international humanitarian law and obligations under the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.  He also added the importance of a targeted response from the international community in the context of restoring unhindered movement along the Lachin corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zatulin: Russia has a very difficult task in Lachin corridor, which Pashinyan does not facilitate in any way
We have a very difficult task, which Mr. Pashinyan…
 Armenian Foreign Minister has phone talk with French OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairman
Mirzoyan noted the importance of sending…
 Lavrov answers to Pashinyan: Before making such impromptu statements in the morning, some consultations should be held
Sergey Lavrov noted that there are reproaches about their contingent...
 Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia
Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation...
 Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministers discuss situation with Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Friday...
 Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service
Jeyhun Bayramov set out the Azerbaijani side's vision of the situation in great detail...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos