News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Russian deputy minister for economic development: Work to expand capacity of Upper Lars border crossing continues
Russian deputy minister for economic development: Work to expand capacity of Upper Lars border crossing continues
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The work to expand the capabilities of the Upper Lars border crossing point and to optimize the cargo and vehicle clearance procedures continues, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach said during a Moscow-Minsk-Bishkek-Yerevan-Sukhum-Tskhinval videoconference on Monday.

However, he did not go into detail, preferring to avoid the details.

"Also, there is active work on the creation of new logistics routes. They could become a serious support and pillar of our mutual trade turnover. Especially under the new geopolitical conditions," Volvach noted.

He also emphasized that the cooperation with Armenian counterparts is only developing. Especially in IT, logistics, engineering, basic science, education and public administration. And both at the level of the state and at the level of individual municipalities.

"You know that we created a joint Center for Strategic Developments, which was presented a few months ago. Today the Centre has taken on the development of large-scale, quite serious projects. I think that already next year we will be able to see the results of this work," said the Deputy Minister.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
First train leaves Uzbekistan for Europe bypassing Russia
The first container train left Uzbekistan for Europe to bypass Russia...
 Armenia PM on Tuesday's tripartite meeting: We did not have specific result in reopening railway
But I want to reaffirm that Armenia is ready and interested in the implementation of this program…
 EU representative lauds Azerbaijan for activeness in implementation of ‘Middle Corridor’
Lawrence Meredith, Director for the Eastern Partnership and Institution Building at the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, is in Baku...
 Armen Baibourtian: Armenia-India cooperation on North-South road corridor started back in 2000s
As per the first Armenian ambassador to India, the latter not only sees benefit in this corridor, but contributes to its formation…
 Kazakhstan, Turkey and Azerbaijan FMs meet in Aktau to discuss Middle Corridor
Aktau hosts the second trilateral meeting of foreign and transport ministers...
 Armenia premier: We received certain signals in talks with Putin
In the near future there may bee a need for large investments within the framework of the "Armenian Crossroads" project, particularly in railway restoration…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos