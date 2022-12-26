Russian deputy minister for economic development: Work to expand capacity of Upper Lars border crossing continues

The work to expand the capabilities of the Upper Lars border crossing point and to optimize the cargo and vehicle clearance procedures continues, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach said during a Moscow-Minsk-Bishkek-Yerevan-Sukhum-Tskhinval videoconference on Monday.
However, he did not go into detail, preferring to avoid the details.
"Also, there is active work on the creation of new logistics routes. They could become a serious support and pillar of our mutual trade turnover. Especially under the new geopolitical conditions," Volvach noted.
He also emphasized that the cooperation with Armenian counterparts is only developing. Especially in IT, logistics, engineering, basic science, education and public administration. And both at the level of the state and at the level of individual municipalities.
"You know that we created a joint Center for Strategic Developments, which was presented a few months ago. Today the Centre has taken on the development of large-scale, quite serious projects. I think that already next year we will be able to see the results of this work," said the Deputy Minister.