Show news feed
20 people in Artsakh under blockade are in intensive care
20 people in Artsakh under blockade are in intensive care
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, scheduled operations in Artsakh's medical institutions are still suspended.

The press service of Artsakh Information Center told NEWS.am that 10 children are in the intensive care and neonatal departments of Arevik Medical Center.

A 4-month-old child who was diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis continues to receive treatment in Armenia.

There are 10 patients in intensive care at the Republican Medical Center. The state of health of four of them is assessed as extremely serious.
