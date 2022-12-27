Peskov considers Armenian Security Council Secretary's statements provocative

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov considers the statements of the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia provocative.
"Such statements can be viewed as provocative. They do not correspond to reality. None of the Russian officials have said this and have not communicated it to the Armenian side through anyone," Peskov said in response to a request from NEWS.am.
Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan stated that the country's strategic ally Russia is forcing Armenia to provide a corridor through its sovereign territory to Azerbaijan, as well as to join the Russia-Belarus union state which is being formed, Azatutyun news agency reported.
In a live broadcast on Public Television, he noted that Azerbaijan's invasion of Armenia's sovereign territory on September 13, as well as the closure of the Lachin corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, fit within Russia's pressure on Armenia.