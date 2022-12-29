News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Karabakh President appoints new ministers
Karabakh President appoints new ministers
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday approved the government's decision to dismiss Suren Galstyan from the position of Chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day, President Harutyunyan signed decrees according to which Suren Galstyan has been appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh, and Hrant Safaryan—Minister of Agriculture.

Prior to this appointment, Hrant Safaryan held the position of General Director of the Village and Agriculture Support Fund of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos