Karabakh President appoints new ministers

STEPANAKERT. – President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday approved the government's decision to dismiss Suren Galstyan from the position of Chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On the same day, President Harutyunyan signed decrees according to which Suren Galstyan has been appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh, and Hrant Safaryan—Minister of Agriculture.
Prior to this appointment, Hrant Safaryan held the position of General Director of the Village and Agriculture Support Fund of Artsakh.