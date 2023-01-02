Yonhap: North Korea may have up to 60 nuclear warheads

The DPRK may have up to 60 nuclear warheads in its stockpile, reported the Yonhap news agency, citing data from foreign experts.
Foreign experts estimate that North Korea has between 15 and 60 nuclear warheads, the material says.
According to the agency, the U.S. magazine Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) reported that North Korea has 20-30 nuclear warheads suitable for medium-range missiles. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) wrote in June 2022 that North Korea has 20 nuclear warheads, but the country also has materials, namely uranium-235 and plutonium-239, to make another 45-55 pieces.
Japanese experts from the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition (RECNA) stated in a report on nuclear materials in the world for 2022 that North Korea had 40 warheads as of June. For its part, the U.S. Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) at the U.S. National Defense Institute wrote that Pyongyang had 15-60 nuclear warheads as of November 2020.