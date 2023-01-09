Pope Francis: Release of military, civil prisoners will be important step for peace agreement in South Caucasus

The release of military and civil prisoners will be an important step for the peace agreement in the South Caucasus. Pope Francis noted about this at his annual meeting Monday with foreign diplomatic representatives accredited to the Holy See, in which the Armenian ambassador also participated, reports the embassy of Armenia in the Holy See.
In his address—and reflecting on the ongoing conflicts in various regions of the world—the Pope said: "I am thinking particularly about the situation in the South Caucasus. I call on the parties to respect the ceasefire and reaffirm that the release of military and civil prisoners will be an important step for the much-desired peace agreement."