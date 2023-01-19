Poland persuades allies to send Ukraine up to 100 tanks

Poland is working to persuade European allies to send up to 100 battle tanks to Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, Bloomberg reported.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he is in talks with allies about possible deliveries of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but warned that any announcements must be coordinated with others.
The German government is willing to supply Ukraine with dozens of Leopard tanks, which could significantly boost Kiev's capabilities. Twelve other European countries have Leopard tanks in their arsenals, but they need Berlin's approval.
Germany should now feel more responsible for supporting Ukraine, Morawiecki told Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Britain became the first country to confirm sending its battle tanks to Ukraine. The Polish government has consistently criticized Berlin for being slow to support Ukraine with heavy weapons, and Morawiecki echoed this criticism.
He said Poland has allocated its 14 Leopard 2 tanks and expects other EU countries, including Denmark, Finland and Germany, to also provide such combat vehicles.