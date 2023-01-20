News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Bloomberg: China to increase share of renewable energy sources to 52% by end of year
Bloomberg: China to increase share of renewable energy sources to 52% by end of year
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Beijing plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in electricity generation in 2023 to 52% compared to 49.6% at the end of 2022. Bloomberg wrote about it with reference to the report of the China Electric Power Council.

China intends to achieve this goal by increasing the capacity of solar and wind power plants to 100 gigawatts and 65 gigawatts respectively.

The agency predicts that the country's electricity demand will recover in 2023 after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, and will grow by 6 percent compared to 3.6 percent in 2022. Against the backdrop of this expected surge, authorities want to increase capacity to avoid fluctuations during peak periods.

At the same time, China wants to increase the capacity of coal and gas-fired power plants by 70 gigawatts, compared to 40 gigawatts in 2022. Such measures are required to increase China's energy security in the face of power shortages.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Saudi Arabia was right to challenge Biden over oil production
At the time, the Biden administration believed it had struck a secret deal...
 Saudi Arabia is working to reduce its dependence on oil exports
Despite its goal of zero carbon emissions by 2060, the country remains heavily dependent on crude oil exports...
 Maia Sandu says Russia counted on the fact that it can blackmail us with an energy crisis
"Russia was counting on the fact that it could blackmail us with an energy crisis...
 Bulgaria intends to revive project of Trans-Balkan oil pipeline
Nevertheless, the country needs to secure enough non-Russian oil to keep the 196,000-barrel-per-day Black Sea...
 European Commission wants EU countries to start joint gas purchases long before summer
Following the first meeting of representatives of European Union countries to coordinate planned purchases...
 Exchange prices for gas in Europe fall below $700 per thousand cubic meters
The price movement of gas futures is given as compared with the settlement of the previous trading day...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos