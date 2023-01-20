Bloomberg: China to increase share of renewable energy sources to 52% by end of year

Beijing plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in electricity generation in 2023 to 52% compared to 49.6% at the end of 2022. Bloomberg wrote about it with reference to the report of the China Electric Power Council.

China intends to achieve this goal by increasing the capacity of solar and wind power plants to 100 gigawatts and 65 gigawatts respectively.

The agency predicts that the country's electricity demand will recover in 2023 after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, and will grow by 6 percent compared to 3.6 percent in 2022. Against the backdrop of this expected surge, authorities want to increase capacity to avoid fluctuations during peak periods.

At the same time, China wants to increase the capacity of coal and gas-fired power plants by 70 gigawatts, compared to 40 gigawatts in 2022. Such measures are required to increase China's energy security in the face of power shortages.