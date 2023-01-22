Russia peacekeepers escort humanitarian cargo convoy along Goris-Stepanakert motorway

The command of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continues the negotiation process with the Azerbaijani and Armenian parties to resume the unimpeded movement of vehicle transport on the Stepanakert-Goris motorway, reports the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
Three routes have been patrolled in the Martakert and Martuni regions and in the Lachin corridor that links Karabakh to Armenia.
A Russian peacekeeping contingent convoy with humanitarian cargo was accompanied along the Goris-Stepanakert road.
In order to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.