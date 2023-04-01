Pope Francis discharged from hospital

Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, AP reported.
Francis, 86, was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday following his weekly public audience in St. Peter’s Square after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The pontiff received antibiotics administered intravenously during his stay, the Vatican said.
Francis exited the hospital from a side entrance, but his car stopped in front of the main entrance, where a gaggle of journalists waited. He opened the car door himself and got out from the front passenger seat. Francis had a cane ready to lean on.
After chatting, he got back into the white Fiat 500 car that drove him away from Gemelli Polyclinic.
He told reporters that after Palm Sunday Mass, he would keep his weekly appointment to greet and bless the public in St. Peter’s Square.