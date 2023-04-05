News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox calls Trump arrest evidence of ‘crisis of liberalism’
Russia MFA spox calls Trump arrest evidence of ‘crisis of liberalism’
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The arrest of former US President Donald Trump, who has openly announced his ambitions to run for the next elections, indicates the crisis of liberal ideology, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Sputnik radio on Wednesday.

"This is called the crisis of liberalism. This is when a system which has been declared to be absolutely free, where there is nothing to restrain human outbursts, the expression of passions in any way, and this has been raised to the level of a cult... ends up devouring itself or rejecting itself," Zakharova said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos