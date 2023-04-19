Azerbaijan MFA notes conditions for signing peace treaty with Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has rudely noted the conditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia.
In a long statement "about everything," the Azerbaijani MFA tried to sum up all the allegations against Yerevan, from the latest statement of the Armenian MFA, to "innocent Azerbaijani detainees," one of whom is accused of brutal murder.
As is always the case in Azerbaijan, Armenia has been found guilty of not complying with the International Criminal Court decision—although it is Baku that is not complying—, Armenia is "interfering with the process of reintegration of Karabakh Armenians"—what this "integration" will look like, Azerbaijani president Aliyev has clearly showed the previous day by advising all Armenians to leave Karabakh—, etc., etc.
"Azerbaijan, as the initiating party, is ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia based on the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. For this, Armenia must give up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and unequivocally accept Garabagh [(Karabakh)] as the territory of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani MFA statement concludes.