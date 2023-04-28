Azerbaijan army again targets Karabakh civilians

At 12:15pm on Friday, the Askeran regional department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police received a report from Sevak Petrosyan, prefect of Nakhichevanik village, that a person was shot at from Azerbaijani combat positions while carrying out agricultural work in the aforesaid village, Artsakh Police inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The police inspector who was dispatched to the scene of this incident found out that at around 11:05am, when Askeran city resident Artur Ramazyan was carrying out agricultural work in the pomegranate field in Nakhichevanik village with a tractor, shots were fired at the tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat positions.
As a result, this civilian stopped his agricultural work.
The report on this incident has been forwarded to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.