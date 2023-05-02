News
Tuesday
May 02
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Armenian clergy continue their spiritual service in Dadivank thanks Russian peacekeepers
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Armenian clergy continue their spiritual service in Dadivank thanks Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian clergymen in Dadivank continue their spiritual service thanks to the grateful mission of the Russian peacekeepers, which ensures the safety of the monastery. This was stated by the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in response to the inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"As for the false claims of Dadivank being Aghvani [(Albanian)], it is an undeniable historical fact that the monastery was originally Armenian and had no relation with the Aghvani church, let alone with today's newly discovered Aghvani Udi religious community," the statement added.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan has submitted a demand to expel the Armenian clergymen from Dadivank Monastery in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
