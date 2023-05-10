Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan

The map of the Turkey-China road introduced by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition, has caused a great stir among in Azerbaijan and among the nationalists of Turkey.
Kilicdaroglu introduced one of his election campaign programs, which implies fast communication between Turkey and China, the road of which shall pass through Iran and the Turkic-speaking countries of Central Asia.
But this map has caused quite a stir in Azerbaijan because the road on this map bypasses Azerbaijan, and the "Zangezur corridor," the dream of Turkish nationalists and Azerbaijan, is missing on this map.
Baku announced in that Kilicdaroglu ignores Azerbaijan and made this map in favor of Armenia.