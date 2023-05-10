News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 10
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan
Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The map of the Turkey-China road introduced by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition, has caused a great stir among in Azerbaijan and among the nationalists of Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu introduced one of his election campaign programs, which implies fast communication between Turkey and China, the road of which shall pass through Iran and the Turkic-speaking countries of Central Asia.

But this map has caused quite a stir in Azerbaijan because the road on this map bypasses Azerbaijan, and the "Zangezur corridor," the dream of Turkish nationalists and Azerbaijan, is missing on this map.

Baku announced in that Kilicdaroglu ignores Azerbaijan and made this map in favor of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament chair: Armenia underlines importance of unobstructed access to sea by all means
As well as values the development of the regional communication and stable transport systems…
 Armenia to get more than $86M additional loan for North-South Highway construction
From the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development...
 Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days
Truckers and farmers report that they cannot export agricultural products to Russia…
 Armenia-Karabakh alternative road to open Saturday, will be fully equipped by summer
Its dirt road was ready about 20-25 days ago, said the press secretary of the Ministry Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia…
 Putin calls to speed up Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran route construction
Also, the president of Russia called on businessmen to direct funds to the construction of the North-South Corridor, too…
 Bayramov: Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan railway opening will become important component of North-South project
The opening of regional communications, including railway communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos