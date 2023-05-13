Belgium to open embassy in Armenia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, announced the opening of the Belgian embassy in Armenia. Lahbib also stated that Belgium wants to contribute to the EU observation mission in Armenia.
According to Armenpress, Lahbib said Belgium would ensure its presence in the Caucasus as well in Armenia. The Belgian Foreign Minister noted that so far Belgium has been working with Armenia through the country's embassy in Moscow, but geopolitical events require monitoring of the situation on the ground.
“Belgium fully supports European efforts that can contribute to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in particular through EU civilian observation mission in Armenia, to which Belgium wishes to contribute. Our country also attaches great importance to stability and neighborliness in the South Caucasus. The opening of our diplomatic mission in Yerevan, in addition to the already existing embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan), stems from this vision,” says the statement.