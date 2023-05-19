News
Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Karabakh
Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the area of Berdashen village, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians working in a garden and from a grenade launcher in the direction of the Kashen mine.

The Armenian side has no casualties.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 10am Friday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
