Over 80 country reps to take part in Turkish president’s inauguration
Over 80 country reps to take part in Turkish president’s inauguration
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

The inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which will be held on June 3 at the presidential complex in Ankara, will be attended by 21 heads of state and 13 prime ministers, as well as many ministers and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, NATO and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Anadolu reports.

Having gained, according to official figures, 27 million 834 thousand 589 votes, Erdoğan will take the oath in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) at 2 pm local time. He will receive his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of TBMM Devlet Bahceli.

After the inauguration ceremony, the Turkish President will announce his new Cabinet of Ministers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
