How many Armenians live in Israel?

The Armenian community in Israel has about 10,000 members. Artyom Chernamoryan, chairman of Armenian “Nairi” Association of Petah Tikvah, Israel and editor-in-chief of the Armenians of Israel newspaper, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

He noted that 3,000 Armenians live in northern Israel.

"Another 3,000 Armenians live in the central part of Israel, 2,000—in Jerusalem, 500—in the southern part, the others—in various cities of the country," Chernamoryan added.

As reported earlier, the Armenian authorities have arranged an evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan Monday. A total of 220 Armenian citizens and Armenians are planned to be evacuated from Israel to Armenia.