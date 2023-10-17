Biden will visit Israel Wednesday, Blinken says

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this after the eight-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military cabinet at the military headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Biden is coming to Israel at a critical time for Israel, the region, and the world, Blinken said.
According to him, during his visit, Biden will reaffirm US solidarity with Israel and Washington's commitment to ensure the security of Jerusalem, he will condemn the attack by Hamas and defend Israel's duty to defend itself and prevent future attacks, and will continue to coordinate with Israel to achieve the release of 200 to 250 hostages in Gaza.