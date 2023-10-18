Israel Defense Forces announce creation of ‘humanitarian zone’ in southern Gaza ahead of Biden visit

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the creation of a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza ahead of the visit by US President Joe Biden, and where international aid will be provided.
The IDF says Palestinians should go to a humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi town near Khan Younis city, where international humanitarian aid will be provided as needed.
Also, the IDF called on Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, as the Israeli military warned it would soon hit the area hard.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Israel shelled the southern districts of Khan Younis and Rafah cities, where Palestinians who fled north after a warning from the IDF had gathered.
Biden is expected to arrive in Israel in the next few hours.