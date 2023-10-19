Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Israel is striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah on the Lebanese border this month have raised fears of a broader regional conflict.
Among the targets was a military observation post from which a guided antitank missile was fired at the northern Israeli town of Rosh HaNikra on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.
It is noted that the strikes were carried out in response to the shootings that took place in Israel during the last day.