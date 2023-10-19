News
UK premier heading to Israel
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Israel on Thursday, urging regional leaders to avoid further dangerous escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Sunak will begin his two-day visit to the region with meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

The UK premier is due to arrive in Israel early Thursday morning before traveling to a number of other regional capitals.

James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, will also go on a regional trip and will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar.
