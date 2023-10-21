IDF: There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza

An Israeli security official said there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip at the moment, as the military continues to instruct Palestinians to relocate south, Times of Israel reports.
Israel Defense Forces say that in recent days approximately 700 thousand people out of around 1.1 million northern Gaza residents had been evacuated to the south.
“As of now, I can tell you that there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza. There are hardships in moving people within days to the south of the Gaza Strip, but the population is getting along,” the security official said, adding that as far as it’s known, Gaza currently has an ample supply of water, sufficient food for the weeks ahead, and hospitals do not appear to be facing any shortages of medicines.
He says that Hamas is continuing its efforts to prevent people from relocating to the southern areas.
According to Times of Israel, at a press conference, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, mentioned that food, water, and medical aid will be delivered to southern Gaza through the Egyptian Rafah crossing.