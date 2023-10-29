Israeli opposition leader, National Security Minister criticize PM

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu, saying the prime minister had "crossed a red line" after blaming the country's security services for failures that led to the October 7 attack, Al Jazeera reports.
“While IDF soldiers and commanders are bravely fighting Hamas and Hezbollah, he is trying to place the blame on them instead of providing his support.
Netanyahu must apologize for what he said,” he wrote.
National Security Minister and far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir joined in criticizing Netanyahu following the prime minister's now-deleted post on X, which criticized security chiefs over the October 7 Hamas invasion and massacre.
“The issue lies in the flawed overall concept, not in the individual warnings. The policy of containment, the notion of deterrence through imagination, and the acquisition of temporary peace at a high cost are the father of all wrongdoing,” Ben-Gvir said on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Netanyahu’s message that he never received any warning about the impending Hamas attack.