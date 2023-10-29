News
Israeli airstrikes on two houses in Gaza kill 13 civilians
Israeli airstrikes on two houses in Gaza kill 13 civilians
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

According to local sources, on October 29, thirteen Palestinian civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two residential buildings in Gaza, WAFA reports.

Dozens of people are still trapped under the rubble.

The ongoing Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip has brought enormous suffering to the Palestinian civilian population, with the number of casualties, especially among innocent children and medical workers, growing around the clock.

Since the war began, Israeli forces have captured more than 1590 Palestinians.
