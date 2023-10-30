Russia’s Makhachkala airport resumes operations

The airport of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan Russia, is open for full operation again, reported the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).
"The Uytash airport (...) has resumed the reception and release of aircraft on October 30, from 14:00 Moscow time," Rosaviatsiya stated.
It added, however, that the flights of Azimuth and Red Wings airlines from Tel Aviv to Mineralnye Vody and Makhachkala will be temporarily operated from other Russian cities.
On Sunday evening in Makhachkala, local residents stormed the airport runway after the arrival of the Tel Aviv flight. It was reported that they searched for Israeli citizens, as well as checked vehicles leaving the area, RIA Novosti reported.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan announced that a criminal case has been opened into these mass riots.
And according to the Ministry of Health of Dagestan, more than 20 people, both law enforcement officers and civilians, were injured during this incident at the Makhachkala airport; more than 10 people sustained light injuries, 10 people were taken to the hospital, and two of them are in critical condition.