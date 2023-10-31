Finance minister: Armenia economic growth potential currently estimated at 5.5%

The economic growth potential in Armenia is currently estimated at 5.5 percent. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan announced this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday, answering the questions of the MPs.
According to him, capital investments being carried out by the Armenian government depend on this potential.
"And that potential depends on investments, the diversification of our economy, and the reforms we are implementing," added Hovhannisyan.
As per the finance minister, the main efforts by the Armenian authorities should be aimed at increasing the above-mentioned potential.