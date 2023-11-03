News
US House of Representatives approves Republican bill for Israel military aid
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a Republican plan to provide $14.3 billion in military aid to Israel in its fight against Hamas, despite Senate Democrats insisting the bill has no future and the White House vowing to veto it, VOA reports.

The document passed by a vote of 226 to 196, largely along party lines, with a majority of Republicans supporting the bill and a majority of Democrats opposing it.

The introduction of this bill is the first major legislative initiative under new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the measure, and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the bill wouldn't get through the Senate.

Biden has asked Congress to approve a larger $106 billion emergency spending package that includes funding for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid. Schumer said the Senate would consider a bipartisan bill that addresses broader priorities.

Funds in the House bill include billions of dollars for Israel's military, including $4 billion for Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling defense systems to counter missile threats. The bill also provides for the transfer of certain types of military and other equipment from US warehouses.
