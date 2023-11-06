News
North Korea says its nuclear forces have become world’s strongest
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Thanks to the rapid development under the leadership of the Workers' Party of Korea, the North Korea's nuclear forces have reached the level of the strongest in the world. Tong Thae-gwan, an editorial writer of the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said in an editorial piece.

"With the power of the revolutionary industry of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the country's nuclear force has sharply increased and firmly reached the world's strongest level," the article said.

As noted by Tong Thae-gwan, the armed forces of North Korea, which "people call" the strongest in the world, are distinguished by high ideological stability and combat readiness.

In addition, the editorial notes several other important events related to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2023. The writer recalled the ceremonial launch of a submarine with tactical nuclear weapons in September, which he associated with the construction of an advanced maritime power. According to Tong Thae-gwan, Kim Jong-un’s historic visit to Russia took place under the "great interest of the whole world" and strengthened the Russian-North Korean friendship.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
