Singapore PM to transfer power to deputy until 2025 general election

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has been in charge of the country’s government since 2004, will hand over powers to his deputy, Lawrence Wong, until the 2025 general election. He announced this at the meeting of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).
After that, he will be at the disposal of the new prime minister, Loong added.
Lawrence Wong will lead the PAP during the election campaign and will be able to win his own mandate.
Wong was named the leader of the fourth generation of Singaporean leaders in 2022. According to the political system created by Lee Kuan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore, the latter’s PM candidate is gradually introduced into the country’s government, occupying important positions step by step. Lee Hsien Loong repeatedly said that he was going to leave his post in 2022. But the coronavirus pandemic had forced him to postpone that decision.