G7 demands that Hamas release all hostages

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) condemn the Hamas attacks on Israel, demand the release of all hostages, and advocate a humanitarian ceasefire. This is noted in the joint statement issued Wednesday by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries—and which was made on the basis of the results of their two-day meeting in Tokyo.

“We unequivocally condemn the terror attacks by Hamas and others across Israel that began on October 7, 2023, as well as ongoing missile attacks against Israel,” the statement notes, in part.

Also, it talks about Israel's right to defend its people, and contains a demand for the release of all hostages.

“We call for the immediate release of all hostages without preconditions,” the statement reads, in particular.