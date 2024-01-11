Saudi Arabia issues $12 billion in bonds

Saudi Arabia has completed the first offering of international bonds in 2024 at a value of SR 45 billion ($12 billion). This is noted in a statement by the National Debt Management Center, which regulates Saudi Arabia's public borrowing and public domestic and foreign debt.
The three-part deal includes bonds maturing in 2030, 2034, and 2054.
The value of the first tranche was $3.25 billion for a 6-year bond maturing in 2030. The second tranche totaled $4 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2034, while the third totaled $4.75 billion for a 30-year bond maturing in 2054.
The total issuance was oversubscribed 2.5 times, reaching around $30 billion.